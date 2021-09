NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A body was recovered Saturday from inside a Wayne County home that burned to the ground.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported the remains were found inside an unoccupied home on South 48 Creek Road.

Investigators are working to identify the body and perform an autopsy.

The TBI investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

