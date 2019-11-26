Investigation underway after 2 shot in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Nashville early Tuesday morning.

One victim was shot near the intersection of 25th Avenue North and Hyde Street around 3:30 a.m.

His injuries are non-life threatening and Metro police reported he is refusing to cooperate with their investigation.

Metro police said a second gunshot victim walked into Metro Nashville General Hospital a short time after the first victim was found.

Investigators are working to determine how the two shooting victims are connected.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.