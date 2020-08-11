Investigation leads to indictment of Clarksville man for the death of his grandfather

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing a grand jury indictment for the death of his grandfather, according to Clarksville police.

Police said the arrest was made in a case that began ten years ago.

Michael L. Gray was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury in the death of his grandfather, Jonas Russell Gray.

Jonas Gray was found dead in his home on October 6, 2010. Police said he was shot. Property was also believed to be missing from the home.

Michael Gray is charged with first degree murder and felony theft. His bond is set at $100,000 dollars.

