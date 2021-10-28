Investigation into man found dead in South Nashville house fire ruled a homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is now investigating an 81-year-old’s death as a homicide.

Terry Blackwell was found dead inside his Southwood Drive home last week during a house fire. Now, police are saying that fire was set intentionally.

The medical examiner determined Blackwell died from smoke inhalation during the fire.

Homicide detectives are pursuing strong leads at this time, according to the department.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.