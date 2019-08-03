Investigation into alleged physical abuse at Tennessee youth facilities

TENNESSEE (WKRN) — The Department of Children’s Services is investigating allegations of physical abuse at TrueCore facilities in the state of Tennessee.

Just last week after several teenagers escaped custody, News 2 confirmed TrueCore had suspended placements at its youth facilities.

TrueCore operates juvenile delinquent centers here in Tennessee. Five juveniles recently escaped from its Stewart’s Ferry Facility in Nashville.

Two of those five juveniles who escaped are still on the run.

This is a developing story, stay with News 2 on air and online.