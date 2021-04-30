‘Intoxicated’ knife-wielding man arrested after threatening residents in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police officers arrested a man after he was accused of using a knife to threaten residents and damage their vehicles in The Nations.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police were called to the 5500 block of California Avenue Friday morning.

Residents came out of their homes after hearing a man shouting outside.

They told police Calvin Dodson was rooting around in one of their vehicles and when they told him to stop he brandished a knife and started stabbing both the victim’s vehicles. When told to stop again Dodson is accused of pointing the knife at one victim and stating “I’m going to kill you.”

Officers arrived on scene to find Dodson still holding the knife while standing near the vehicles. Several officers asked him to drop the knife but he refused and shouted for officers to shoot him.

Officers deployed a taser and Dodson fell to the ground and dropped the knife. Police said he resisted arrest before eventually being taken into custody.

After being cleared by Nashville Fire Department medics, Dodson was booked into the Metro jail. Officers said he was clearly intoxicated with slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol.

His charges included burglary of a motor vehicle.