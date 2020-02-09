US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack

FILE – In this Aug. 19, 2019, file photo, a man waves an Afghan flag during Independence Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. An Afghan official Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, said multiple U.S. military deaths have been reported in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province after an insider attack by a man wearing an Afghan army uniform. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The U.S. military says two American soldiers were killed and six wounded in a so-called insider attack in eastern Afghanistan.

U.S. officials say an Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire late Saturday in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. A member of the Nangarhar Provincial Council tells The Associated Press that the gunman was killed.

There have been numerous attacks by Afghan national army soldiers on their allied partners over 18 years of America’s protracted war in Afghanistan. Six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan this year. Last year, 22 U.S. service personnel died from “hostile” action.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)