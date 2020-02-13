Photo of mice squabbling wins prestigious award

LONDON (CNN) – A photo of two mice fighting over some leftover crumbs on a London underground subway platform has won a prestigious award.

Sam Rowley’s “Station Squabble” was picked out of 48,000 other images to claim the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award from London’s Natural History Museum.

Rowley, 25, said he got a handful of “strange looks” from commuters while laying on the floor of the London station trying to capture the image, but added that people were “quite chatty and nice about the whole thing.”

He said with so many people across the world living in urban areas and cities, he’s telling the story of how people relate to wildlife.