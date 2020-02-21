Live Now
New coronavirus has infected more than 76,000 people globally

by: The Associated Press

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,236 deaths among 75,465 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 727 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

— South Korea: 204, 1 death

— Singapore: 84

— Thailand: 35

— Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 22

— Australia: 17

— Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 9

— Canada: 9

_ Iran: 18 cases, 4 deaths

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

