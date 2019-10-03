Knife attack at Paris police headquarters injures 2 officers

file – In this April 1, 2016 file photo, the French flag above the skyline of the French capital with the Eiffel Tower, The Invalides Dome and roof tops are seen from the colonnade of the Pantheon Dome in Paris. The Eiffel Tower, normally open every day of every year, is closed Tuesday Dec.13, 2016 because of a strike over salaries and working conditions. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — A French police union official says an attacker armed with a knife injured two officers inside Paris police headquarters before he was shot and killed.

Union official Yves Lefebvre said the attack happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday at the headquarters located just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Lefebvre told BFM television that one of the officers was gravely injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear how far inside the building the assailant got before police shot him.

French media say the country’s interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.