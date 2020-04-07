1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Australian court dismisses cardinal’s sex abuse convictions

International

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cardinal George Pell

In this Feb. 26, 2019, photo, Cardinal George Pell leaves the County Court in Melbourne, Australia. Australia’s highest court on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 will judge Pell’s appeal against convictions for molesting two teenage choirboys more than two decades ago. But the legal battle over the world’s most senior Catholic convicted of sexually abusing children may not end there. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s highest court has dismissed the convictions of the most senior Catholic found guilty of child sex abuse.

The decision means Cardinal George Pell will be released from prison after serving 13 months of a six-year sentence.

High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel announced the decision of the seven judges on Tuesday. Pope Francis’ former finance minister was convicted in 2018 of sexually-abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in a back room of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in 1996 while he was archbishop of Australia’s second-largest city.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories