Australian couple recovers wedding rings lost in trash

(CNN) — An Australian couple accidentally tossed their diamond wedding and engagement rings into the trash. The unidentified couple was renovating their Melbourne home when they dropped off their garbage at a collection center over the weekend.

Shortly afterward they realized a small jewelry box was in the rubbish. Trash collectors and city council workers plowed through 30-tons’ worth of trash. They eventually found the pink bag that had the rings.

Stonnington City Council spokesman, Jim Carden called it a “fairy tale outcome.”