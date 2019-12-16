Closings
United Christian Academy

Australian couple recovers wedding rings lost in trash

International

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — An Australian couple accidentally tossed their diamond wedding and engagement rings into the trash. The unidentified couple was renovating their Melbourne home when they dropped off their garbage at a collection center over the weekend.

Shortly afterward they realized a small jewelry box was in the rubbish. Trash collectors and city council workers plowed through 30-tons’ worth of trash. They eventually found the pink bag that had the rings.

Stonnington City Council spokesman, Jim Carden called it a “fairy tale outcome.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar