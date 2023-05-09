GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel carried out a series of targeted airstrikes in densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing three senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group in their homes and at least 10 civilians, Palestinian health officials said. Two of the commanders’ wives, several of their children and other bystanders were among the dead.

The attacks set the stage for what is likely to be a new round of heavy fighting. The airstrikes blew out the top floor of an apartment building, a house in Gaza City and a third house in the southern town of Rafah. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20 people were wounded, and that some were in serious or critical condition.

Israel said it also targeted several militant training sites before the airstrikes halted at daybreak. After an hourslong lull, the Israeli military said it struck militants driving anti-tank guided missiles to a launch site in the enclave’s southern city of Khan Younis. The Palestinian Civil Defense reported that two people were killed in the strike, without providing their identities. No militant group immediately claimed them as members. Images circulated showing the targeted car burnt to a blackened skeleton.

At midday, tens of thousands of people took part in two funerals, with at least 10 bodies carried on stretchers through the crowded streets in a mass procession in Gaza City. Children’s coffins were carried next to those of their parents.

Such targeted killings are rare, and in the past, Palestinian militant groups have retaliated with heavy barrages of rocket fire.

In anticipation of renewed rocket fire, the Israeli military advised residents of communities within 25 miles (40 kilometers) of Gaza to stay close to designated bomb shelters. Israel’s Home Front command ordered the closure of schools, beaches and highways in cities and towns in southern Israel, and limited public gatherings. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the call-up of reserves.

The military said the three targeted men had been responsible for recent rocket fire toward Israel. It identified them as Khalil Bahtini, the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza Strip; Tareq Izzeldeen, the group’s intermediary between its Gaza and West Bank members; and Jehad Ghanam, the secretary of the Islamic Jihad’s military council.

“Our principle is clear: Whoever harms us, we will strike at them and with great force,” Netanyahu said after a security briefing.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Israel’s chief military spokesman, described the three militants as “a source of instability.” He alleged that Izzeldeen, for instance, had been trying to establish a rocket-manufacturing operation in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 13 killed in the early morning strikes included four women and four children. That includes Bahtini’s wife and 4-year-old daughter and Izzeldeen’s two young children. In the southern city of Rafah, Ghanam and his 62-year-old wife were killed in their home, according to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights in Gaza.

Other uninvolved civilians who happened to live nearby were also killed. The strike on Izzeldeen’s home killed an entire family living upstairs — Jamal Khaswan, a prominent local dentist with Russian citizenship, his wife and his 19-year-old son, Yousef, who was studying to be a dentist like his father, the group reported.

The assault on Bahtini’s home killed two teenage sisters living in the apartment next door, the rights group said.

“Dania’s blood was on her desk and bed. Eman was covered in debris,” said their cousin, Ihab Adas. She said the sisters had gone to sleep shortly after Dania’s fiancée left the apartment. “The girls’ room was destroyed, full of rubble,” she added.

Hagari expressed regret over the civilian casualties, but said they were impossible to avoid because Islamic Jihad operates inside residential areas alongside civilians.

From Israel’s perspective, Hagari added, the operation was over. But he said it would react to further attacks by Islamic Jihad or any other militant group. “We have achieved our goals,” he said. “Now the ball is on the other side.”

The Israeli airstrikes drew condemnation from Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, Jordan’s foreign ministry and the Egyptian government, which often mediates between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip. The Arab League denounced the airstrikes on Gaza as “atrocious.” The European Union said it was “gravely concerned” and regretted the loss of civilian life.

Palestinian militants vowed revenge. Dawood Shahab, an Islamic Jihad official, said there would be a “unified Palestinian response” to the strikes at a time and place of the group’s choosing.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that Israel will “pay the price” for the killings. “Assassinating the leaders with a treacherous operation will not bring security to the occupier, but rather more resistance,” Haniyeh, who lives in exile, said in a statement.

Islamic Jihad and Hamas are both Iranian-backed groups that oppose Israel’s existence and possess large arsenals of rockets and other weapons. Islamic Jihad is closer to Iran than Hamas.

In recent years, the larger and more powerful Hamas has stayed mostly on the sidelines, while allowing Islamic Jihad to carry out attacks.

Islamic Jihad bombarded Israel with dozens of rockets last week after one of its senior members in the West Bank died from a hunger strike while in Israeli custody. The Israeli military responded with airstrikes and the exchange of fire ended with a cease-fire mediated by Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar.

Hagari said Israel had been planning the operation for the past week following the heavy rocket fire by Islamic Jihad, but that it waited until Tuesday for what he said were the right conditions.

If Hamas joins the fighting, it would likely trigger an even heavier Israeli response. Two years ago, Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war in which more than 250 Palestinians were killed and Israel toppled homes and high-rise buildings in the coastal enclave. Thirteen people in Israel also were killed.

“We must be prepared for every eventuality, including a prolonged campaign,” Israel’s defense minister, Gallant, told municipal leaders in southern Israel.

The airstrikes came at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and militants in Gaza. The escalation on Israel’s southern border is linked, in part, to increasing violence in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has been conducting near-daily raids for months to detain Palestinians suspected in planning or carrying out attacks on Israelis. Islamic Jihad members are frequent targets of the raids.

The airstrikes are similar to ones in 2022 in which Israel bombed locations housing commanders of Islamic Jihad, setting off a three-day blitz that saw the group lose its two top commanders and other dozens of militants.

Israel says the raids in the West Bank are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see the attacks as further entrenchment of Israel’s 56-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for a future independent state.

So far, 105 Palestinians, about half of them affiliated with militant groups, have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of 2023, according to an Associated Press tally. At least 20 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks in Israel in the same period.

Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre and Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem contributed to this report.