HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police accused five activists based overseas of breaching a harsh national security law imposed by Beijing and offered rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($128,000) on Thursday for information leading to each of their arrests.

The development further intensified the Hong Kong government’s crackdown on dissidents after anti-government protests in 2019. Many leading pro-democracy activists were arrested, silenced, or forced into self-exile after the introduction of the security law in 2020, in a sign that freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to China in 1997 had been eroded drastically.

But both Beijing and Hong Kong governments have hailed the security law for bringing back stability to the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Arrest warrants were issued for Johnny Fok and Tony Choi, who host a YouTube channel focusing on current affairs, and pro-democracy activists Simon Cheng, Hui Wing-ting and Joey Siu. Police refused to say anything about their whereabouts, but their social media profiles and earlier media reports indicated they had moved to the United States and Britain.

In July, Hong Kong warned eight other activists who now live abroad that they would be pursued for life under bounties put on them. It was the first such use under the security law, and the authorities’ announcement drew criticism from Western governments.

Steve Li, chief superintendent of the police national security department, said authorities received some 500 pieces of information since the last round of bounties was announced. While some of the information was valuable to the police, no arrest of the eight has yet been made.

Li said the five activists newly added to the wanted list had committed various offenses, including colluding with foreign forces and incitement to secession.

“They all betrayed their own country and betrayed Hong Kong,” he said in the news conference. “After they fled overseas, they continued to engage in activities endangering national security.”

Li said authorities will try their best to cut financial support to the wanted activists.

Police arrested four other people Wednesday on suspicion of funding former pro-democracy lawmakers Nathan Law and Ted Hui — two of the eight activists targeted by the police in July — through an “online subscription and crowdfunding platform.” The four were alleged to have provided financial support to others committing secession. The amount involved ranged from 10,000 to 120,000 Hong Kong dollars ($1,280 to $15,400).

Cheng wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he embraced the charges. “Being hunted by China (Hong Kong)’s secret police, under a one-million-dollar bounty, is a lifelong honor,” he wrote.

Siu said on X that she would not be silenced: “I will never back down.”

Sarah Brooks, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for Greater China, said the tactic of placing bounties on activists appeared to be emerging as a method of choice to silence dissent. Brooks called for authorities to withdraw them.

“The placement of a bounty under the guise of national security charges is an act of intimidation that transcends borders,” she said in a statement.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller condemned the “egregious actions taken by Hong Kong authorities in announcing national security law changes and a new bounty list targeting democracy advocates overseas.”

“That shows blatant disregard for international norms for democracy and human rights,” he said. “Hong Kong authorities have no jurisdiction within United States borders where the advocates for democracy and freedom will continue to enjoy their constitutionally guaranteed freedom and rights.”

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.