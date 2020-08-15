12-year-old caught on camera gambling at Australian casino

SYDNEY, Australia (CNN) — A casino in Australia has been fined after a 12-year-old girl was caught on camera gambling on poker machines.

The state regulator, Liquor and Gaming New South Wales, said three minors were caught gambling at the Star Sydney Casino between March and June of last year.

One of them was a 12-year-old girl that can be seen standing next to her parents who had allegedly sneaked her in. The girl then started gambling for 17 minutes, placing almost two dozen bets on several poker machines.

The regulator says the casino staff should have noticed an underage girl playing at the machines.

The incident resulted in a $43,000 fine.

Two other incidents, involving 16 and 17-year-old teens, cost the casino another $21,500.

All three incidents were reported by the casino itself.

© 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved.