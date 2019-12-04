Instructor creates flight path for Nashville students in Aviation industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All her life, Amanda Farnsworth longed to fly airplanes. But growing up in rural Middle Tennessee offered no chance to take flying lessons.

Now that her dream has finally come true, she is offering a jump start to students in Nashville and all over the country.

Farnsworth is flying her single-engine jet across the Atlantic ocean with Middle Tennessee students in mind.

“I’d like to give a shout out to our students at Mcgavock High School in Nashville, Tennessee.”

Amanda and co-pilot Katie Pribyl recorded video segments about weather, navigation, and communication.

“They camera’d up our planes and mic’d us up and all across during each leg we would be telling what we’re doing, why we are doing it and if we have an issue.”

That information will be used by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association to develop a STEM curriculum. Amanda hopes it will also appeal to a new generation of women students.

“We want to expose females to all of the careers that are available whether they are a mechanic, whether they’re a weather person, whether they’re an air traffic controller, a pilot an engineer,” said Amanda.

In Nashville, students are learning about those careers at Mcgavock High School. It’s aviation and aerospace academy is among the best in the nation and a model for schools looking to add an aviation program.

“We’re actually kicking it off in January 2020. It’s going to be an introductory class in January of 2020.

Amanda wants to give students a clear path to take flight.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilot’s Association, of which she is a board member, gave 80 $10,000 scholarships to high school students this year.