Installation of new jumbotron underway at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Good Morning Nashville got an up close look at the new jumbotron being install in Bridgestone Arena.

The project has been in the works for a few years and it’s poised to be even bigger and better.

The new jumbotron will be about three times bigger than the old one, but it won’t be the biggest one ever and the Preds say that’s by design.

“We looked at this not from a perspective of we have to do the biggest scoreboard or we have to be the reigning champion of how big our scoreboard is. We really looked at the space in our building and said ‘what suits the room, what do we think is right?’ We have a unique building, we have a unique fan experience. We are Smashville and we are unapologetic for that,” said Senior Director of Technical Operations Ben Bosse.

The jumbotron will feature screens on the bottom of the structure, for the benefit of those sitting in the lower bowl.

“It will be totally different. It will be a totally different experience coming to watch a game at Bridgestone, based on the upgrades we did last year in the control room,” added Bosse.

The Preds expect to debut the jumbotron at the season openers on Oct. 3 but they will hold an event for fans to experience the new addition before that.

One challenge the plan has faced is working around Bridgestone’s busy summer concert schedule as other city’s arenas go quiet for months at a time.