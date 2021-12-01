Inmate slammed headfirst into concrete during Davidson Co. jail fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is now faced with additional charges after a fight broke out inside the Davidson County Jail.

Police say it happened on Nov. 14, between Marquise Blade, 24, and the victim who are both incarcerated.

According to a warrant, they got into a fight, then Blade grabbed the victim and slammed him onto the concrete floor headfirst.

Marquise Blade (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials said the victim then went into a seizure and was taken to the hospital and treated for a small brain bleed among other injuries.

In 2020, Blade was charged with especially aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, robbery, and burglary.