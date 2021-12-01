Inmate slammed headfirst into concrete during Davidson Co. jail fight

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is now faced with additional charges after a fight broke out inside the Davidson County Jail.

Police say it happened on Nov. 14, between Marquise Blade, 24, and the victim who are both incarcerated.

According to a warrant, they got into a fight, then Blade grabbed the victim and slammed him onto the concrete floor headfirst.

Marquise Blade (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials said the victim then went into a seizure and was taken to the hospital and treated for a small brain bleed among other injuries.

In 2020, Blade was charged with especially aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, robbery, and burglary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss