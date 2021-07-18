Inmate dies after fight at Rutherford County Detention Center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate is dead after fighting with anther inmate in Rutherford County.

According to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was killed during a fight Sunday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The inmate died at a Nashville hospital after the fight occurred.

“Deputies responded to the fight immediately with medical staff nurses who began treatment,” said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. “Emergency Medical Services paramedics transported the inmate to Skyline Medical Center where he died later from his injuries.”

The victim’s family was notified of the 29-year-old’s death. “We extend sympathy to the family on the death of their loved one,” Fitzhugh said.

Fitzhugh requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the inmate’s death. Because of the TBI’s investigation, the sheriff’s office is not releasing additional details at this time.

No other information was immediately released.