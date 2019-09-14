Inmate assaulted at Trousdale Turner prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate was taken to the hospital after they were assaulted by another inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville.

According to Core Civic, corrections officers responded to separate the inmates after the incident Friday and both were evaluated and treated by medical staff.

Core Civic said one of the inmates was taken to an outside medical facility.

Their injuries are not life threatening, officials said.

The Tennessee Department of Correction is investigating.