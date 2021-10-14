Injuries reported following 3-vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarkville Police Department is on the scene of a three-vehicle crash with injuries.

It happened at the intersection of E Street and Providence Boulevard Thursday evening.

Police say two cars and a motorcycle were involved in the crash. There is currently no update on the conditions of any of the people involved.

Providence Boulevard was closed for a short time following the crash, but it has since reopened.