Injuries reported after pursuit ends in crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A possibly stolen vehicle hauling equipment was pursued from Cheatham County into Nashville and ended in a major crash Tuesday morning.

The pursuit ended around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike.

At least four or five vehicles were heavily damaged and as many as three law enforcement vehicles were struck.

At least one law enforcement officer was injured in the crash but it is unknown which department the officer is with.

A man was taken into custody at the scene. He did not appear to be injured.

His boots, belt and what appears to be a needle were seen on the ground after officers searched the man.

An officer injured his hand while attempting to deploy spike strips during the pursuit at Port Drive off Old Hickory Boulevard.

A Cheatham County investigators sustained a minor injury in the crash scene.

