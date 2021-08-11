Information sought about Middle Tennessee men after 3 burned bodies found in Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Alabama are seeking information about several men from Middle Tennessee after three burned bodies were found in a vehicle on the side of the road late last month.

The Chilton County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Tuesday, asking the public for information regarding any sightings of the three men, believed to be from Nashville and Hendersonville, between July 21 and July 29.

Deputies said the men are listed as missing persons who were headed to Alabama for a job when they disappeared.

Photos released by Chilton County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office show three Middle Tennessee men sought after burned bodies located

The sheriff’s office said the men were traveling in either a White 2007 Chevrolet Suburban or a 2018 black Chevrolet Silverado 4×4 Texas Edition, both with aftermarket wheels and Tennessee tags.

Both vehicles have been located, according to investigators.

In their alert, the department said the three Tennessee men and the two vehicles are “key pieces of evidence we are looking for in the three burned bodies found in the vehicle off of Highway 155 on County Road 969.”

The sheriff said it was not clear if the three men are the victims.

No additional information has been released about the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who saw the men in late July is asked to contact the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at 205-755-4698 or Chilton County 911 at 205-755-1120 or 205-755-2511. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at www.chiltoncountyso.org.