Infant killed by family dog in Sevier County

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A 6-month-old has died after being attacked by their family dog Sunday night, according to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals.

In a press release, Sheriff Seals said the first responders were dispatched to a home on Apache Lane in Kodak at around 6:15 p.m. for a report of an infant not breathing after a dog attack.

Once responders arrived, they found the infant dead and an occupant of the home injured from trying to protect the baby during the attack. The dog became aggressive with the first responders and was put down at the scene.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of investigating this incident.