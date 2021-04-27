Industrial Development Board to review Oracle proposal in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Industrial Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday morning on Oracle’s proposal for a Nashville campus.

The tech giant proposed a facility on the city’s east bank with a $1.2 billion investment and 8,500 jobs. It would be the biggest investment the state has ever seen.

The $1.2 billion campus would be roughly twice the scale of the Music City Center and five times the investment of Amazon at Nashville Yards. Oracle’s average salary is $110,000.

Oracle’s potential new 60-acre office hub would be central to the 120-acre parcel known as River North on the East Bank of Nashville’s riverfront. They mayor said without the sizable investment from the company, the transformation of that area would not be feasible.

The proposal will first go to the Metro Industrial Development Board (IDB) for a public hearing Tuesday.

Anthony Davis, an Industrial Board member and owner of East Nashville Beer Works, told News 2 the board will review the deal as a whole and examine what incentives Nashville is looking to offer.

They will also consider the long-term impact on jobs and growth in Music City and how much tax revenue they will need to fund.

Davis said the deal would be the start of a major economic development for East Nashville specifically, but they want to make sure it is a positive move for the city.

“Early indication is there is a lot of support at Council, there are 25 co-sponsors so far at Council. We find it’s not our job to entirely shoot down the project where it wouldn’t come to Council, Metro Council will be the ones that look at it, but we both have the responsibility of taking at look at the project and ensuring it’s a positive deal for Nashville. You have checks and balances, making sure it’s a good deal moving forward for the city,” explained Davis.

The public meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held virtually. To participate in the public hearing call, dial 629-255-1989.