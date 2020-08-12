Indiana woman who died in mobile home during storm was found clutching child

News

by: WANE and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman died during a Monday night storm that caused a mobile home to roll with her and a child inside.

Around 7:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to find a mobile home had rolled onto its side against a neighboring mobile home. It had been reported to 911 that people were possibly trapped inside.

Within 10 minutes, firefighters found a woman clutching a child, both under debris. The woman was unconscious and in critical condition, while the boy was conscious and in good condition. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

A neighboring mobile home was struck by the one that rolled. A person inside was able to escape uninjured by climbing out a window.

Crews also discovered a serious gas leak, which firefighters addressed in an effort to secure the area from exposed power lines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories