Indiana man wanted for weekend shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for an Indiana man they said was involved in a shooting Saturday night.

Police have identified 32-year-old Justin Chevonte Sullivan as the gunman in the shooting of a 24-year-old Nashville man Saturday night inside an apartment in the Parkwood Villa Complex.

Investigators said the 24-year-old victim received wounds to his legs, groin, and left arm.

Detectives said Sullivan and the victim were acquaintances and the gunfire stemmed from an argument between them.

Police said Sullivan, a Michigan City, Indiana resident, has warrants for attempted criminal homicide and felony child endangerment. The child endangerment charge stems from the victim holding his 4-month-old son when Sullivan opened fire.

According to a release, Sullivan was last seen outside the Greyhound station Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

