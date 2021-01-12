Increased security on first day of Tennessee’s 112th legislative session

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — On the first day of Tennessee’s 112th legislative session, a large number of state troopers surrounded the Capitol building.

Some lawmakers are on-edge following last week’s riots in Washington D.C.. Others are facing harsh criticism for attending the pro-Trump march that lead up to people storming The United States Capitol.

House member Terri Lynn Weaver represents Tennessee’s 40th district and was in D.C. participating in the march prior to when things turned violent.

“I did nothing wrong, nothing. I do not condone violence. I did nothing,” Weaver said to reporters as she walked through the Tennessee Capitol building Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI is now warning the country that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols leading up to president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Lt. Bill Miller with Tennessee Highway Patrol says they aren’t disclosing their security plans publicly, but have take the “appropriate precautions” to make sure lawmakers and surrounding businesses are safe.

On Tuesday, some protesters were already present outside the State Capitol. A group traveled from Knoxville to peacefully protest for social justice.

The FBI bulletin warns the armed protests are being planned by groups opposing Joe Biden’s presidency.

Lawmakers who spoke with News 2 at the Capitol say they’re confident local law enforcement will keep them safe.

“Yeah, so you’ll see some increased security around the Capitol. We take any threats seriously. We’re glad to that the Department of safety has stepped up,” Rep. William Lamberth (R- District 44) said.

“I feel like they have increased the security around here and I feel very confident in their abilities to keep us secure and safe,” House Democratic Caucus chair, Vincent Dixie, said.