MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A community-wide effort to tackle hunger is facing an issue with one of their assets.

On Tuesday, a dispute between business owner James Cheairs and a homeless man forced the Blessing Boxes of Rutherford County to move their refrigerator. The fridge provides cold food to people in need.

According to police, Cheairs told them the homeless man was going through trash on the property. He allegedly fired one round in the air and pointed a gun at the man. Cheairs was later arrested for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Blessing boxes are located throughout Rutherford County in Murfreesboro, La Vergne, Smyrna, Rockvale and Lascassas. With more than 3,000 volunteers on their Facebook page, this organization helps keep the boxes full of food and other resources.

“If they want to do blessing boxes in their communities, we will walk them through the process,” Sandra Wright says. “They can help people in their community who need it also.”

The blessing boxes benefit hundreds of people a day and serve as a way for people to give back to their community.

Currently, the organization has not yet determined where they will move the refrigerator.