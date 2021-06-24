Inaugural Tight End University Kicks Off in Nashville

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wears Crucial Catch while chasing a medicine ball as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – San Francisco 49er’s tight end, George Kittle, and his star studded cast of other NFL tight ends have officially begun their second day of activities at Lipscomb University in Nashville.

“Tight End University” was an idea Kittle extended on after Denver Broncos defensive end, Von Miller, held a similar event for edge rushers. Over a course of three days, the group will practice, share experiences, and learn from each other.

Over 40 tight ends are in attendance, including multiple current or former Tennessee Titans: Anthony Firkser, Jonnu Smith, and Delanie Walker.

The action started on Wednesday night as the crew went to Top Golf for a meet and greet and got to spend time with each other outside of the football field.

Lipscomb University is the site of the camp and the crew is utilizing both the indoor and outdoor practice facilities for meetings, training, etc. NFL Films and ESPN were spotted out in front of the facility, but the event is closed door to local media and the public.

Tight End University will wrap up on Friday and it will be interesting to see the statistical impact on tight ends in the NFL during the 2021-22 season.