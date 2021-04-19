‘In this fight’: Nashville mom says she will not give up in fight for son’s justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Quinta Sanders still smiles when she brings up her son’s name.

“Because he was such a great son. I loved him so! He meant so much to us,” said Sanders.

Sanders’ 28-year-old son Tory died in 2017 while in the custody of a rural Missouri law enforcement agency. According to the family’s attorney, jail surveillance video showed Tory being raised multiple times and being beaten by officers. Still, a Missouri judge ruled there was not enough evidence to bring forward murder charges.

“It has not been justified and it will probably never be justified in money or anything else,” Sanders explained.

In a second attempt to achieve justice, the Sanders family filed a multi-million-dollar civil suit. The city government agreed to pay $500,000.

“In this fight, I’ve learned to realize that what we are fighting for doesn’t happen for us, especially people of color. It doesn’t happen for you. It’s an ongoing battle you continue to fight every day,” said Sanders.

Sanders says the settlement is a disappointment that could never replace the value of her son’s life.

“When a child has been taken from you… any relative or anybody that you love dearly is taken from you — what amount of money can replace that?” asked Sanders.

Tory Sanders left behind a wife and eight children.