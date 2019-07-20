In extreme heat, NWS in Nebraska bakes biscuits in parked car

It’s so hot in Nebraska, The National Weather Service is baking biscuits in a parked car.

The team placed four biscuits on a baking sheet on the dashboard of a car and left them sitting under the sun.

After 60 minutes, the pan reached 175.2 degrees and the tops of the biscuits reached 153 degrees.

The backseat registered 120.4 degrees in the shade.

After baking in the sun for nearly eight hours, the outside of the biscuits were baked enough to be considered edible, even though the middle remained “pretty doughy”.

The pan maxed out at a scorching 185 degrees.