Impressive system helps Music City Center reuse rainwater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sustainability is an important word at the Music City Center.

The convention center was officially LEED Gold Certified in 2014, and also became the first REAL certified convention center in 2014.

Of course, Music City Center’s impressive green roof is visible from various buildings in downtown Nashville, but one of the center’s most impressive features is actually below ground. It’s where a 360,000 gallon cistern full of rainwater sits underneath parts of Music City Center.

News 2 talked to Terry McConnell, the Director of Engineering for Music City Center, about the system recently.

When it rains, the rainwater is collected from the 16 acres of roof top that spans three city blocks, and then filtered down to the event level of the building and eventually to the cistern itself.

News 2 was able to get a closer look at the amazing system.

Sand filters are used to remove atmospheric grime and other debris. Once the water makes its way to the cistern, vertical turbines pump it throughout the building when it’s needed.

If you’re wondering exactly how this water is reused and recycled, we have the answer!

Rainwater collected from the roof is used to flush toilets and urinals. It’s also used for landscape irrigation. The landscaping itself has soil moisture sensors meaning it’s only watered when needed.

The rainwater system greatly reduces Music City Center’s need for city-supplied water. The system is just one part of Music City Center’s sustainability operations.