‘I’m not scared anymore, I’m terrified’: Community leaders say permitless carry may lead to deadly summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A controversial law that will soon go into effect has community leaders concerned about a spike in summer violence.

June has already proven to be deadly. Eight people were murdered in the first eight days of summer. That’s nearly double the number of murders in 2020.

“The community is scared,” said Clemmie Greenlee, a community advocate who has spent many years fighting against gun violence. “They gettin’ ready to be terrified especially July the 1st when that gun law starts regarding getting a gun without a permit.”

Starting July 1, a permitless carry law will allow Tennesseans over the age of 21, and military members over 18 to carry a handgun without a permit. Greenlee fears the law will only worsen Nashville’s current spike in homicides.

“You think we having murder and shooting, and innocent lives taken at red lights? You haven’t seen anything yet. So, I’m terrified. I’m not scared anymore — I’m terrified for me and my community,” said Greenlee.

Greenlee says she’d like to see the law revoked before more lives are lost across Music City. In fact, she’s pushing to speak to the governor himself.

“I don’t know what kind of man could have been thinking about such a law,” said Greenlee. “He’s out of his mind and I would like to speak to him personally!”

The permitless carry law also increases punishments for gun-related crimes. Tennessee has the 12th highest rate of gun deaths in the country.