‘I’m furious’: Nashville mother calls for answers nearly two decades after son’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A south Nashville mother is desperately searching for answers 16 years after her son’s murder.

“The last time I saw my son, this is what he had on,” said Ornita Garrett, while holding a Charles Barkley jersey. “I haven’t washed it since 2005. And I’m going to keep it until this case is closed.”

Garrett didn’t want to show her face out of fear for her safety, but she shared with News 2 the devastating pain she feels after her 20-year-old son Antonio Terrelle Ralston was murdered on May 22, 2005.

“I have sleepless nights. I have days when I don’t even want to be here,” said Garrett while holding back tears. “It’s hurtful because if my son was here and this happened to anyone of his friends, he would tell it.”

Metro police said shots were fired into the back of Ralston’s car from another vehicle. The father of one was shot in the head and killed.

“I’m furious. I’m angry,” Garrett said. “And I say to myself…. Why? I ask God why?”

Detectives with Metro police said they have questioned multiple people over the years, including those in jail and prison serving time for other crimes. Garrett herself has even given information to the police.

“I got to the point, I’m going to give it to God,” said Garrett. “Then, I thought about it… every time I see my grandson’s face and see what he is going through, his father wouldn’t want me to give up. And, I’m not.”

Her grief is still so very heavy, she’s looking for as much help as she can get.

“I just need to heal my heart, and heal my grandson,” said Garrett.

If you have any information on this case, you can make an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers by calling 615-74-CRIME.