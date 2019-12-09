Illness causes Cheatham schools to close Tuesday & Wednesday

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Cheatham County School district will be closed on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Officials say they’ve been tracking absences due to the flu and stomach virus.

While the schools are closed, the custodial team will be disinfecting all the buildings.

No one will be allowed in the schools during that time.

The daycare will be closed both days and all after-school extracurricular are cancelled.

This comes after News 2 reported that the CDC considers the flu in Tennessee to be ‘widespread.’

