Illinois child collects bedding for kids in need for his birthday

LIBERTYVILLE, IL (CNN) — Instead of thinking about what he could get for his birthday, a five-year-old boy in Illinois thought about what he could give.
And he started helping kids in need — through donated bedding.
Tyler Sliz has collected 125 pieces of bedding — blankets, pillows and sheets — for a group called “Sleep in Heavenly Peace.”
The organization builds, assembles, and delivers beds to children in need.
Tyler’s contributions started with a video to guests for his birthday party in October — asking for pieces of bedding to donate instead of presents.
Bedding donations and checks continue to come in.