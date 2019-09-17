Illegal immigrant, involved in Antioch shooting, indicted for re-entering U.S. after deportation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The following information comes from a release sent out by the Department of Justice.

A federal indictment unsealed today, charged Jose Fernando Andrade-Sanchez, 39, a citizen of Mexico, with unlawful re-entry into the United States, after having been previously removed, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee and John Condon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Nashville Field Office.

Andrade-Sanchez was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 11, 2019, after encountering U.S. Immigration & Enforcement agents in Nashville on September 5, 2019, and eluding apprehension. Andrade-Sanchez was arrested by ICE agents in Nashville earlier today.

According to documents filed with the court, Andrade-Sanchez was found and removed from the United States on four prior occasions, most recently on October 13, 2013. While in the U.S. illegally and living in Nashville, Andrade-Sanchez was charged under the alias of Eduardo Negrete, with domestic assault and aggravated child abuse after striking a three-year-old child in the face, while assaulting his then-girlfriend and the child’s mother. Both required transport to a local hospital where the girlfriend was treated for facial injuries and the child was evaluated for a possible broken nose. Andrade-Sanchez later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and the child abuse charge was retired.

Following his removal to Mexico on July 16, 2009, Andrade-Sanchez illegally returned to the U.S. and on April 21, 2013, he was charged with criminal impersonation after falsely identifying himself to a Metro Nashville Police officer as Erik Valazquez. He pleaded guilty to that charge in May 2013.

On September 5, 2019, two ICE Enforcement & Removal agents located Andrade-Sanchez in a parking lot in Antioch, Tennessee. While speaking to Andrade-Sanchez, he refused to exit his truck and drove forward instead. One of the agents fired his weapon twice and one shot struck Andrade-Sanchez. Andrade-Sanchez then fled the area.

Andrade-Sanchez will make an initial appearance Wednesday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Hannafan is prosecuting this case.