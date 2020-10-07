‘If you never lost a son or a daughter you don’t know what I go through on a daily basis’: Nashville woman reflects on son’s cold case

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Twenty-two years ago Earl Jordan founded Partners In The Struggle, an organization supporting families of Nashville murder victims.

Tuesday night Jordan highlighted two Metro cold cases during his 11th annual “Unsolved Murder Series” news conference.

In 2014 someone shot and killed Nedra Jones’ son, Montinez Johnson. It happened outside the Tony Sudekum Homes in South Nashville.

“After six years it’s time for somebody to come forward,” Jones said. “He had no idea that this was coming and he didn’t deserve it.”

Metro investigators say it happened after an argument between Jones and two other men. A third man approached the group and started firing.

“If you never lost a son or a daughter you don’t know what I go through on a daily basis. That’s someone that I carried for nine months and then all of the sudden one day he leaves home and then don’t come back,” Jones said.

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Johnson never returned home either.

Two years ago someone shot Johnson outside a Dollar General store on Lafayette Street, striking and killing him as he was getting into a car. His family was not present at Tuesday’s event but about half a dozen Metro investigators were, including interim Metro Police Chief John Drake.

“I can tell you that our detectives are committed and dedicated to solving your crime… we also want you to know your son will never be forgotten,” Drake said.

Metro Police addressed Montinez’s mother, letting her know that even though six years have passed, the department is still actively investigating her son’s case.

“I’ll tell you right now we have what we call persons of interest in your son’s case. People that we’re looking at very strongly,” Lt. Patrick Taylor said.

Investigators stressed that they need the public’s help when it comes to solving cold cases.

If you know anything about either of these murders, you can call Metro Police at 615-862-8600. Or call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.