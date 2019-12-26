Identity of dead woman in Mississippi remains unconfirmed

RED BANKS, Miss. (AP) – A body found Tuesday in north Mississippi remains unidentified.

Marshall County Coroner James Richard Anderson says Thursday that it could be next week before the woman’s identity is confirmed.

Two hunters found the dead white female in her 20s underneath a bridge near Red Banks.

Marshall County sheriff’s Maj. Kelly McMillen tells local news outlets that it appears the woman was killed elsewhere and her body dumped under the bridge.

Based on visible injuries, McMillen says the woman may have been beaten to death.

McMillen says the body appears to have been under the bridge for days or weeks.

A family source confirmed to WREG that the family has reason to believe the body found is that of Sarah Vinick, 26, who was reported missing Nov. 5.

Sarah Vinick (Courtesy: WREG)

WREG reports Vinick went missing from Collierville, TN.