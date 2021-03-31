ID of suspect sought after South Nashville business armed robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police needs help finding a gunman who reportedly robbed a recycling business in South Nashville on Wednesday.

Investigators said the crime occurred just before 12 p.m. at All-Star Recycling on the 400 block of Craighead Street when the man entered the office and demanded money from the cash register at gunpoint.

The man was chased by an employee that reportedly fired two shots at him, but he managed to get away.

Metro Police are looking for this man, described as: Approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall

Weighing approximately 250 pounds

Twists in his hair

Investigators found the suspect’s jacket, gun, sunglasses, face mask, and cash behind a pallet pile at a neighboring business.

Call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME with any information or submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.