Icy conditions could lead to a trip to the ER, doctors encourage you to stay home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Snow and ice covering the ground could cause major injuries and a trip to the emergency room.

That’s why doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are issuing warnings to people to stay inside and avoid the ice. For kids and adults alike the snow and ice is an opportunity get out and have a little fun.

“It’s fun for the young children, you know around the neighborhood,” Steve Stobart, a resident of Donelson said

But the ice does pose a threat.

“It’s pretty treacherous, you know when just to walk and me being a driver for a living I wouldn’t recommend being out in this,” Stobart said.

Vanderbilt’s Adult Medical Director is echoing the same concern.

“The areas that we see cold related injuries most commonly fingers, toes , ears, nose and cheeks,” Dr. Tyler Barrett said.

Barrett says, it’s vital as people play or work in the snow and ice that you protect yourself. “Typically when we have a storm with ice or snow like this — we’ll see slips and falls and generally with slips and falls you’ll see people with orthopedic injuries,” he said.

Due to COVID-19, hospitals across the area are stretched thin. With the wintry weather mix, hospital officials want to make sure folks are staying safe to avoid a trip to the emergency room.

“Most hospitals in town are running at much higher capacities than they’ve ever been with the pandemic that’s going on,” Barrett said. “So… if there’s anything that you can do right now if that means staying inside, protecting yourself — not taking an unnecessary risk.”

Signs of hypothermia includes shivering, exhaustion, confusion and slurred speech.

If you have any of these symptoms call your doctor immediately.