Iconic Wynnton Road Burger King closed, property for sale

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The iconic Burger King on Wynnton Road has closed. The restaurant, owned and operated by Schuster Enterprises, is housed in a converted private residence, the former home of the Buck family.

Ron Cooper, the Director of Human Resources for Schuster Enterprises, confirmed the restaurant’s closure, saying that the franchise agreement with Burger King had ended in June 2020 and had been operating on a month-to-month basis as the two companies negotiated their contract.

Cooper says the negotiations mainly centered on a set of proposed renovations for the property that was “unwilling to do at this time,” such as adding a double drive through, needing a structural alteration.

For now, the contract is still being negotiated, but operations at the location will not continue at this time.

The property is currently listed for sale by the W.C. Bradley Company. Pete Hart is the listing agent. Hart confirmed to News 3 that the iconic location is listed for sale at $1.3 million. He says he has been contacted by several people interested in purchasing the property.