Iconic Vanderbilt mural erased after 27 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a town known for its murals, one has stood the test of time for nearly three decades.

The Vanderbilt University’s coaches mural has been painted on the side of a building near campus at the corner of 28th Avenue South and West End Avenue.

The mural had featured the faces of the university’s coaches, with local artist Micahel Cooper replacing each face as coaches came and went from the school’s various athletic programs.

This past weekend, the mural that has been in place for 27 years was painted over with a white background and a stencil of the university’s logo, the school’s website and hashtag #AnchorDown.

Cooper posted on social media he’s “officially bummed,” adding that it was a good run. Cooper said he wished the re-design could have been handled differently and that no one from Vanderbilt reached out to him.

News 2 has reached out to Vanderbilt for comment.

(Photo: WKRN)