Ice storm on the way for Northwest Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A winter storm is set to bring ice to northwest Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky starting late Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday.

Ice Storm Warning

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for all of Southern Kentucky from midnight Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Freezing rain is likely across much of the region, especially late Wednesday through Thursday. Ice accumulations may be between .25″ and .75″ in the areas under the Ice Storm Warning.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas stretching from Carroll County into Muhlenberg County are under a Winter Storm Watch. Up to .25″ of ice accumulation is possible in these areas.

Freezing rain will enter the picture late Tuesday but will increase in coverage and intensity by Wednesday.

The ice continues to accumulate into Thursday and very cold air will push in behind this system. Any ice that accumulates may linger into the weekend as the arctic air moves in.

Ice can be incredibly destructive. Very slick or impassable roads are possible. Ice can also lead to tree damage as well as widespread power outages.

