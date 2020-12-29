‘I won’t allow this man to dictate my life’: Victim speaks out about moving forward after blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been four days since the horrific Christmas Day blast and Malorie Luciane said she’s grateful she’s still here and uninjured.

“I think it’ll take some time,” she added, sitting on her friend’s couch while she hunts for a new apartment, car, and clothes. Everything will need to be replaced.

Luciane lives at the Lofts at 160 between The Old Spaghetti Factory and Dicks Last Resort on 2nd Avenue, just a few doors down from the epicenter of the blast.

She tells News 2 she’s not sure what woke her up at 3:45 Christmas morning. She heard what she described as several gunshots. She said it continued sporadically until the bombing at 6:30 a.m.

“Of course my whole body shakes, everything, and I witnessed my windows and part of my wall coming into my apartment and there was this huge light. All I could do was jump out of bed, put clothes on, call 911, and say my building is collapsing,” Luciane said.

She grabbed her dog and left. Unfortunately, she couldn’t find her cat, Martin. Her wallet and keys were also left behind.

“I run out, I’m walking over debris toward a police officer saying come this way, directing me where to go,” Luciane said.

She walked to the Renaissance Hotel and waited for a family member to come get her. At that point, she was confused, thinking perhaps a gas line exploded.

Things turned out to be much worse than Luciane expected, with more than 40 buildings damaged following the explosion coming from an RV. The 63-year-old bomber was killed and three other people suffered minor injuries, according to Metro police.

“I can’t believe someone gets to that point in their life that they feel they need to cause such destruction toward others. I can’t wrap my head around feeling that way,” Luciane said, adding that despite the horrifying moment she endured, Nashville is home. “I don’t want to allow someone to dictate my life from this. I don’t want to allow this man to dictate my life.”

Through it all, a lost home, car, cat and clothes, Luciane is still wearing a smile.

“If anything good comes out of it, it’s that people have come together and it’s so wonderful,” she said softly fighting back tears. “It’s an overwhelming feeling, I can’t believe I’m that loved.”

She said her family and friends have been tremendous during this time. She’s filed claims with her insurance company and is taking things day-by-day.

Sadly, Luciane is still waiting to find Martin. She said firefighters entered her building once to try to find animals and they had no luck. The FBI has since used the shirt Luciane was wearing that night to try to lure the cat out, in addition to food.

Luciane tells News 2 her building will likely be condemned.

“I think I’m taking this as a way to move forward, rebuild,” Luciane said.