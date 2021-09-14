‘I wish this was a joke’: Mt. Juliet principal warns of student thieves amid TikTok trend

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mt. Juliet high school principal is asking parents to check their students’ belongings after an uptick in vandalism in the one school’s restrooms due to a TikTok trend.

Green Hill High School Principal Kevin Dawson sent a message to parents Monday regarding soap dispensers stolen from the school’s restrooms.

Dawson said the thefts come amid a trend on TikTok of students stealing items from schools and posting them on social media. He said the thefts are frustrating to custodial staff and cited concerns over soap dispensers disappearing during the pandemic.

“As you can imagine, this is both gross (pandemic, restroom germs, etc.) and frustrating for our custodial crew,” the message read in part.

Dawson said students are being disciplined and asked for parents’ assistance in checking their students’ backpacks, rooms and cars for soap dispensers.

“I also do not have an abundance of extra soap dispensers lying around, so the likelihood of not having access to soap in a restroom increases with this ridiculous behavior.”

District’s spokesman Bart Barker said the TikTok trend so far has been isolated to Green Hill High School and not spread to other schools in the district. He urged parents to be vigilant about their child’s belongings when social media trends prompt illegal acts. He said property theft is something the district takes seriously.