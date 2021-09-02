‘I will be a Titan forever’: Jurrell Casey to retire from NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey will retire from the NFL after ten seasons, the team announced Thursday morning.
Casey was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2011 and played nine seasons with the team. His final season was spent with the Denver Broncos.
“I will be a Titan forever,” Casey said in a statement to TennesseeTitans.com. “I love the Tennessee Titans and I will always love them.
Casey is scheduled to officially announce his retirement during a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday at Nissan Stadium.