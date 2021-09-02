‘I will be a Titan forever’: Jurrell Casey to retire from NFL

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) rushes in against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game in Indianapolis. The Denver Broncos have acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans. Two people familiar with the trade tell The Associated Press that the Titans swapped Casey to Denver for a seventh-round draft pick. The move cannot become official until the new league year begins later Wednesday, March 18, 2020, though most teams won’t announce official signings until players pass physicals to finalize deals. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey will retire from the NFL after ten seasons, the team announced Thursday morning.

Casey was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2011 and played nine seasons with the team. His final season was spent with the Denver Broncos.

“I will be a Titan forever,” Casey said in a statement to TennesseeTitans.com. “I love the Tennessee Titans and I will always love them.

Casey is scheduled to officially announce his retirement during a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday at Nissan Stadium.