‘I want to know where he is so I can take him home’: Mother pleads for help after teen disappears from Franklin

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — For Monica Button, each paper flier is a sign her 18-year old son, Nieko Lisi, is still missing.

“No one should ever have to do this,” Button says. “I can’t believe that we’ve been here for ten years.”

It’s been a decade of digging for answers about the day her son disappeared in 2011. He was last seen alive in Franklin at a home on Flintlock Drive.

“We are here in hopes that someone remembers seeing something, hearing something,” Button’s best friend said to a neighbor.

Their efforts have always been met with disappointment. Button spoke to News 2 on Colorado Avenue in Sylvan Park — the very street where the truck Lisi was last seen driving was found in 2016, stripped and locked in a garage.

“I know some of the people who were involved have since grown up. They’re married and have kids of their own,” Button said. “Please look at your kids and think, what would you do if you were me?”

It’s a feeling shared by many who are searching for a loved one. The desperation was recently highlighted nationally with the search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

“I felt for her parents,” Button says.

Unlike Lisi, Petito’s body was found.

“It’s almost this jealously, even though it’s not a good thing, at least they’ve found their loved one,” Button said.

It’s an understandable feeling for a mother reeling with grief. Button wishes for only one thing.

“I want to know where he is so I can take him home,” Button said. “I’ll never stop coming here and wishing, and hoping, that I find something or talk to someone that knows something. I’ll do it forever.”

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Lisi’s whereabouts. If you know anything, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.