‘I want that car back’: $40,000 car stolen from parking lot of Murfreesboro car dealership

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car was stolen right off of a dealership lot in Murfreesboro and the whole thing was caught on camera.

It happened last week at Auto Collection of Murfreesboro on Southeast Broad Street.

Manager Sean Ramzei said a group of three teenage boys came to the shop Wednesday afternoon and asked to look at a white 2018 Infiniti Q-50 sport. Hours later that same Infiniti was stolen off the lot in the middle of the night.

“They came right behind the dealership at one o’clock. Someone drops him off and he’s walking like normal,” Ramzei said. “He hit the concrete. I’m pretty sure that car has a lot of damage underneath it.”

The footage shows one person get into the white Infiniti, crank the engine, and drive out of the lot in a hurry.

“The feeling of stealing, like getting robbed, is just so bad,” Ramzei said.

Ramzei said the keys to the vehicle are still inside the shop and he has no idea how the thief got into the car so quickly. But if you know where the car is and bring it back to the dealership, he’ll give you a cash reward.

“If I have that car back in one piece sitting in front of my shop, I’ll give that person $5,000. I want that car back,” Ramzei said.

If you spot the stolen car, call Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311.